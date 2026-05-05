ASA celebrates Milestone in Everglades Restoration with Full Execution of Accelerated EAA Reservoir Contracts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle talks on decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now accelerated, targeting completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida. Telle highlighted how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers federally funded contracts for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir have been fully executed, marking a major step forward in accelerating one of the most critical components of Everglades Restoration. Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), is a cornerstone 2026 restoration effort designed to store and clean water south of Lake Okeechobee, reducing harmful discharges into northern estuaries.