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    Military Working Dogs support Dogface Soldiers during shoot house training

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier with the 93rd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division conduct live-fire room clearing exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of close-quarter combat training is to increase the unit’s lethality while working alongside their MWDs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006043
    VIRIN: 260505-A-VM913-3906
    Filename: DOD_111688633
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Working Dogs support Dogface Soldiers during shoot house training, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Shoot House
    Working Dog Handler
    lethality
    shoot house training
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    ROTM

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