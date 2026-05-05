Military Working Dogs support Dogface Soldiers during shoot house training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006043" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Soldier with the 93rd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division conduct live-fire room clearing exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of close-quarter combat training is to increase the unit’s lethality while working alongside their MWDs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)