A U.S. Soldier with the 93rd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division conduct live-fire room clearing exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of close-quarter combat training is to increase the unit’s lethality while working alongside their MWDs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006043
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-VM913-3906
|Filename:
|DOD_111688633
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs support Dogface Soldiers during shoot house training, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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