Military Working Dog EErek awarded K9 York Award

U.S. Military Working Dog EErek assigned to the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division receives the K9 York Award at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of the K9 York award is to honor the MWD that best exemplifies outstanding performance, training, and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006033
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-GV534-4477
|Filename:
|DOD_111688598
|Length:
|00:11:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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