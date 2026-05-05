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    Military Working Dog EErek awarded K9 York Award

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Military Working Dog EErek assigned to the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division receives the K9 York Award at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of the K9 York award is to honor the MWD that best exemplifies outstanding performance, training, and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006033
    VIRIN: 260505-A-GV534-4477
    Filename: DOD_111688598
    Length: 00:11:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Military Working Dog EErek awarded K9 York Award, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    K9 York Award

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