Military Working Dog EErek awarded K9 York Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Military Working Dog EErek assigned to the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division receives the K9 York Award at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The purpose of the K9 York award is to honor the MWD that best exemplifies outstanding performance, training, and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)