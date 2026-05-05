U.S. Forces Enforce Blockade Against Iran

U.S. forces patrol international waters while enforcing the ongoing naval blockade against Iran, April 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006031
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-NO146-8943
|Filename:
|DOD_111688596
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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