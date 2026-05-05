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    B-Roll package - Navigation safety and the importance of navigation

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    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Dan Burger, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, provides an overview of the importance of navigation on the Mississippi River and the importance of the lock and dam system in maintaining navigation. Shipping on the Mississippi River is vital to the nation's economy. 700 million tons of commodities are shipped on the Mississippi River annually. Commodities include fertilizer, grain, and soybeans. A 15-barge tow carries the same amount of commodities as 1,050 semi-trailers .

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006027
    VIRIN: 260421-A-AB038-7558
    Filename: DOD_111688585
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, B-Roll package - Navigation safety and the importance of navigation, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    St. Paul District
    lock and dam
    Safety
    USACE
    navigation

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