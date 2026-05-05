Dan Burger, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, provides an overview of the importance of navigation on the Mississippi River and the importance of the lock and dam system in maintaining navigation. Shipping on the Mississippi River is vital to the nation's economy. 700 million tons of commodities are shipped on the Mississippi River annually. Commodities include fertilizer, grain, and soybeans. A 15-barge tow carries the same amount of commodities as 1,050 semi-trailers .
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006027
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-AB038-7558
|Filename:
|DOD_111688585
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll package - Navigation safety and the importance of navigation, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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