B-Roll package - Navigation safety and the importance of navigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006027" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dan Burger, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, provides an overview of the importance of navigation on the Mississippi River and the importance of the lock and dam system in maintaining navigation. Shipping on the Mississippi River is vital to the nation's economy. 700 million tons of commodities are shipped on the Mississippi River annually. Commodities include fertilizer, grain, and soybeans. A 15-barge tow carries the same amount of commodities as 1,050 semi-trailers .