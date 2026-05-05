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    LANPAC Sizzle Reel

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    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region bringing together government, academia, industry and allies. (Provided by AUSA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006020
    VIRIN: 260507-A-NV268-8792
    Filename: DOD_111688518
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

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