James W. Trimble Lock and Dam (Lock and Dam 13)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The facility was completed in 1969 to transform the Arkansas River into a navigable waterway, extending shipping capabilities up to the Oklahoma border. It serves as Lock and Dam No. 13 in the system. The facility is located on the Arkansas River near Fort Smith and Barling Arkansas. The lock and dam creates the 26-mile-long John Paul Hammerschmidt Lake, or Pool 13 that facilitates commercial barge traffic, recreation, and regional economic development