The facility was completed in 1969 to transform the Arkansas River into a navigable waterway, extending shipping capabilities up to the Oklahoma border. It serves as Lock and Dam No. 13 in the system. The facility is located on the Arkansas River near Fort Smith and Barling Arkansas. The lock and dam creates the 26-mile-long John Paul Hammerschmidt Lake, or Pool 13 that facilitates commercial barge traffic, recreation, and regional economic development
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006018
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-UH046-8907
|PIN:
|111111
|Filename:
|DOD_111688502
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, James W. Trimble Lock and Dam (Lock and Dam 13), by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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