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    James W. Trimble Lock and Dam (Lock and Dam 13)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The facility was completed in 1969 to transform the Arkansas River into a navigable waterway, extending shipping capabilities up to the Oklahoma border. It serves as Lock and Dam No. 13 in the system. The facility is located on the Arkansas River near Fort Smith and Barling Arkansas. The lock and dam creates the 26-mile-long John Paul Hammerschmidt Lake, or Pool 13 that facilitates commercial barge traffic, recreation, and regional economic development

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006018
    VIRIN: 260505-A-UH046-8907
    PIN: 111111
    Filename: DOD_111688502
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, James W. Trimble Lock and Dam (Lock and Dam 13), by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas River
    James W. Trimble Lock and Dam
    Lock and Dam 13

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