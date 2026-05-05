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    8th Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-McParland 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 8th Military Police Brigade participate in events for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 5, 2026. The competition evaluated Soldiers on military proficiency, readiness, communication skills, accountability, and attention to detail through a series of physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006017
    VIRIN: 260505-A-IP103-2782
    Filename: DOD_111688501
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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