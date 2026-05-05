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    Mad Scientist Speaker Series: Non-simplicity- The Warriors Way

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    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    Public Release - Distribution Unlimited Presented by Bruce West and Chris Arney on 06 Dec 2017

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006013
    VIRIN: 171206-D-LF820-8974
    Filename: DOD_111688404
    Length: 00:55:02
    Location: US

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