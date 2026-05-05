Designing Unmanned Systems for the Multi-Domain Battle: Accelerating the Adoption of Augmented Intelligence presented by U.S. Navy (Retired) Captain George Galdorisi on 10 January 2018
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006012
|VIRIN:
|180110-D-LF820-1520
|Filename:
|DOD_111688396
|Length:
|00:50:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mad Scientist Speaker Series: Designing Unmanned Systems For the Multi-Domain Battle, by Matthew Santaspirt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.