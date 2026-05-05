Mad Scientist Speaker Series Bio-Convergence Research

PUBLIC RELEASE A Mad Scientist’s Lab for Bio-Convergence Research” with Drs. Cooke and Mezzacappa from RDECOM Tactical Behavior Research Laboratory (TBRL) will present an overview of two research programs currently being conducted at the Tactical Behavior Research Laboratory. The first experiment investigates the initial processes in merging of human and machine into one system through electrophysiology. The second effort investigates decision-making by operators through human data gathering in a customizable high-fidelity virtual environment. This research is part of a larger effort that uses the laboratory’s state-of-the art virtual and mixed reality facilities to configure a test bed that will lead to the ability to test individual Soldier targeting and shooting performance in a simulated environment and the individual’s effects on brigade level mission performance.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006011
|VIRIN:
|170101-D-LF820-8620
|Filename:
|DOD_111688389
|Length:
|01:09:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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