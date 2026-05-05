Mad Scientist Speaker Series Bio-Convergence Research

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006011" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PUBLIC RELEASE A Mad Scientist’s Lab for Bio-Convergence Research” with Drs. Cooke and Mezzacappa from RDECOM Tactical Behavior Research Laboratory (TBRL) will present an overview of two research programs currently being conducted at the Tactical Behavior Research Laboratory. The first experiment investigates the initial processes in merging of human and machine into one system through electrophysiology. The second effort investigates decision-making by operators through human data gathering in a customizable high-fidelity virtual environment. This research is part of a larger effort that uses the laboratory’s state-of-the art virtual and mixed reality facilities to configure a test bed that will lead to the ability to test individual Soldier targeting and shooting performance in a simulated environment and the individual’s effects on brigade level mission performance.