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    Mad Scientist ARDEC Demonstration TBRL

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    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    Tactical Behavior Research Laboratory Virtual Employment Test Bed - Tour Video

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006010
    VIRIN: 170101-D-LF820-2631
    Filename: DOD_111688385
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

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    This work, Mad Scientist ARDEC Demonstration TBRL, by Matthew Santaspirt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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