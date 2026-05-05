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    83 Years Later: Vietnam Veteran Armin Frank Cicala Finds Healing and Honor in Washington, D.C.

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    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    At 83 years old, Vietnam Veteran Armin Frank Cicala traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Mission 21, revisiting the memories, sacrifices, and legacy of his military service alongside his son, Paul Cicala.

    Serving as his father’s guardian, Paul worked tirelessly to make the journey possible — a trip that allowed the father and son to stand together at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and honor the service and sacrifice of an entire generation.

    Both Armin and Paul spoke to Media Specialist Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the emotional impact of the journey, the importance of remembering those who served, and what it meant to experience the memorials together as father and son.

    For Armin, the experience was more than a visit to the nation’s capital. It was a moment of reflection, remembrance, and long-overdue recognition shared with family, fellow veterans, and a grateful nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006005
    VIRIN: 260425-A-PT036-5361
    PIN: 196587
    Filename: DOD_111688215
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 83 Years Later: Vietnam Veteran Armin Frank Cicala Finds Healing and Honor in Washington, D.C., by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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