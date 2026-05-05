Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guards participate in the State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, April 10–12, 2026. The annual competition tests warrior tasks based on combat readiness, lethality, and preparedness as competitors go head-to-head for the ultimate title of Best Warrior and the chance to represent at Regionals. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006002
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-IU060-4936
|Filename:
|DOD_111688201
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WVNG, DCNG Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition 2026, by SPC Ayla Cameron, PFC Misty Cobb, SSG Zoe Morris and Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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