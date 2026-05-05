WVNG, DCNG Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guards participate in the State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, April 10–12, 2026. The annual competition tests warrior tasks based on combat readiness, lethality, and preparedness as competitors go head-to-head for the ultimate title of Best Warrior and the chance to represent at Regionals. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)