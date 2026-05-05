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    WVNG, DCNG Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition 2026

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Ayla Cameron, Pfc. Misty Cobb, Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris and Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guards participate in the State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, April 10–12, 2026. The annual competition tests warrior tasks based on combat readiness, lethality, and preparedness as competitors go head-to-head for the ultimate title of Best Warrior and the chance to represent at Regionals. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006002
    VIRIN: 260412-A-IU060-4936
    Filename: DOD_111688201
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, WVNG, DCNG Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition 2026, by SPC Ayla Cameron, PFC Misty Cobb, SSG Zoe Morris and Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVARNG
    Best Warrior Competition 2026

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