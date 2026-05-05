Coast Guard assists Royal Bahamian Defense Force stopping suspected drug smuggling vessel off Bahamas

A deployed U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew assisted a Royal Bahamian Defense Force boat crew in stopping a suspected drug boat off Andros, Bahamas, May 3, 2026. Bahamian authorities reported stopping 3 suspected smugglers & nearly 2,570 pounds of marijuana. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005998
|VIRIN:
|260503-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111688079
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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