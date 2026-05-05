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    Coast Guard assists Royal Bahamian Defense Force stopping suspected drug smuggling vessel off Bahamas

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    BAHAMAS

    05.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A deployed U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew assisted a Royal Bahamian Defense Force boat crew in stopping a suspected drug boat off Andros, Bahamas, May 3, 2026. Bahamian authorities reported stopping 3 suspected smugglers & nearly 2,570 pounds of marijuana. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005998
    VIRIN: 260503-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_111688079
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    bahamas
    OPBAT
    rbdf
    Counter drug operations
    USCG Air Station Miami
    coast guard

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