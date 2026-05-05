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    Ep. 19: Capt. Gregory Wagner, Task Force FireGuard Commander

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Wager, commander, Colorado National Guard Taskforce Fireguard, discusses how FireGuard operates and the importance of the resource as we approach fire season. FireGuard is a specialized program utilizing Colorado and California National Guard intelligence analysts, alongside military satellites and sensors, to detect and track wildfires in real-time. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 13:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005997
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-JF518-1287
    Filename: DOD_111688063
    Length: 00:18:18
    Location: US

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    This work, Ep. 19: Capt. Gregory Wagner, Task Force FireGuard Commander, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Colorado National Guard
    FireGuard
    Gregory Wager
    Colorado National Guard Taskforce Fireguard

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