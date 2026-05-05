Ep. 19: Capt. Gregory Wagner, Task Force FireGuard Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Wager, commander, Colorado National Guard Taskforce Fireguard, discusses how FireGuard operates and the importance of the resource as we approach fire season. FireGuard is a specialized program utilizing Colorado and California National Guard intelligence analysts, alongside military satellites and sensors, to detect and track wildfires in real-time. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)