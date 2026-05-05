U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Wager, commander, Colorado National Guard Taskforce Fireguard, discusses how FireGuard operates and the importance of the resource as we approach fire season. FireGuard is a specialized program utilizing Colorado and California National Guard intelligence analysts, alongside military satellites and sensors, to detect and track wildfires in real-time. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005997
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-JF518-1287
|Filename:
|DOD_111688063
|Length:
|00:18:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 19: Capt. Gregory Wagner, Task Force FireGuard Commander, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.