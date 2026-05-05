U.S. and Ghanaian medical professionals treat a patient in the intensive care unit during a medical readiness exercise at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, May 07, 2026. Part of African Lion 2026, this MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large scale combat operations.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005994
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-HK139-3562
|Filename:
|DOD_111688033
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: US, Ghana work together in ICU during AL26 MEDREX, by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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