(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: US, Ghana work together in ICU during AL26 MEDREX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    05.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. and Ghanaian medical professionals treat a patient in the intensive care unit during a medical readiness exercise at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, May 07, 2026. Part of African Lion 2026, this MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large scale combat operations.
    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005994
    VIRIN: 260507-A-HK139-3562
    Filename: DOD_111688033
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US, Ghana work together in ICU during AL26 MEDREX, by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video