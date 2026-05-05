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    Belated Earth Day Clean Up

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Roque Murray 

    Hill Air Force Base

    The 75th Civil Engineer Group hosted a clean-up day May 6, 2026, along the perimeter fence outside Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This cleanup initiative aligns with Hill's ongoing mission to partner with the community to improve a sense of belonging and to strengthen mission readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005993
    VIRIN: 260506-F-F3230-1001
    Filename: DOD_111687987
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belated Earth Day Clean Up, by Roque Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Earth Day
    75th CEG
    Community Relations
    Hill AFB

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