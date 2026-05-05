Belated Earth Day Clean Up

The 75th Civil Engineer Group hosted a clean-up day May 6, 2026, along the perimeter fence outside Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This cleanup initiative aligns with Hill's ongoing mission to partner with the community to improve a sense of belonging and to strengthen mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005993
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-F3230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687987
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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