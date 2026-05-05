260430-N-PS829-1001 (April 30, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting the NSA Naples All-Star soccer team playing a friendly match against the local Real Gricignano hosted on Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005987
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687662
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News - NSA Naples Soccer Game, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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