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    AFN Naples B-Roll - NSA Naples Soccer Game

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260430-N-PS829-1002 (April 30, 2026) AFN Naples B-roll package highlighting the NSA Naples All-Star soccer team playing a friendly match against the local Real Gricignano hosted on Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005986
    VIRIN: 260430-N-PS829-1002
    Filename: DOD_111687648
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B-Roll - NSA Naples Soccer Game, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    NSA Naples All-Star soccer team

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