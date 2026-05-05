(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Panamanian security services conduct waterborne operations during the Jungle Operations Training Course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, May 6, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005983
    VIRIN: 260506-A-UJ512-5932
    Filename: DOD_111687590
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, JOTC-P, Survival, Partnership, Panama, Interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video