Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Panamanian security services conduct waterborne operations during the Jungle Operations Training Course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, May 6, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005983
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-UJ512-5932
|Filename:
|DOD_111687590
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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