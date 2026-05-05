U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct preflight operations on an MQ-9 Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9-10, 2026. The MQ-9 Reaper’s preflight operations process includes a pilot, sensor operator and team of aircraft maintenance personnel, who operate a Ground Control Station and Portable Aircraft Control Station to monitor the aircraft and ensure a safe and seamless takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005982
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-XN600-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687576
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th AMXS generates airpower at Creech AFB, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.