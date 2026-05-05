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    25th AMXS generates airpower at Creech AFB

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    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct preflight operations on an MQ-9 Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9-10, 2026. The MQ-9 Reaper’s preflight operations process includes a pilot, sensor operator and team of aircraft maintenance personnel, who operate a Ground Control Station and Portable Aircraft Control Station to monitor the aircraft and ensure a safe and seamless takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005982
    VIRIN: 260310-F-XN600-2001
    Filename: DOD_111687576
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 25th AMXS generates airpower at Creech AFB, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    airpower
    MQ-9
    Preflight Operations
    Ground Control Stations GCS
    25 AMXS
    portable aircraft control system

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