U.S. service members and Panamanian security institution personnel work together during a survival exercise as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 4, 2026. U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions work together to apply essential jungle survival skills, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005981
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-UJ512-2786
|Filename:
|DOD_111687575
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. military and Panamanian partners conduct jungle survival training in Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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