U.S. military and Panamanian partners conduct jungle survival training in Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Panamanian security institution personnel work together during a survival exercise as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 4, 2026. U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions work together to apply essential jungle survival skills, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)