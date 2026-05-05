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    U.S. military and Panamanian partners conduct jungle survival training in Panama

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    PANAMA

    05.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and Panamanian security institution personnel work together during a survival exercise as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 4, 2026. U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions work together to apply essential jungle survival skills, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005981
    VIRIN: 260504-A-UJ512-2786
    Filename: DOD_111687575
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military and Panamanian partners conduct jungle survival training in Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, JOTC-P, Survival, Partnership, Panama, Interoperability

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