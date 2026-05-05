Capt. Jose Arriaga, Company Commander, Brigade Field Maintenance Company, 215 BSB, 1st CAV Combined Resolve 26-07

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



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Capt. Jose Arriaga, Company Commander, Brigade Field Maintenance Company with the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, shares insights on the critical role of medical logistics in support of military operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. With extensive experience in ensuring the timely delivery of medical supplies and equipment, Capt. Arriaga emphasizes the importance of maintaining readiness and interoperability among allied forces. His leadership and expertise are vital in facilitating effective medical support, ensuring that troops are prepared for any situation they may encounter during the exercise. As Combined Resolve brings together participants from multiple nations, Capt. Arriaga's contributions highlight the collaborative efforts in enhancing operational effectiveness and soldier welfare. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)