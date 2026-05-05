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    Capt. Jose Arriaga, Company Commander, Brigade Field Maintenance Company, 215 BSB, 1st CAV Combined Resolve 26-07

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    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Capt. Jose Arriaga, Company Commander, Brigade Field Maintenance Company with the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, shares insights on the critical role of medical logistics in support of military operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. With extensive experience in ensuring the timely delivery of medical supplies and equipment, Capt. Arriaga emphasizes the importance of maintaining readiness and interoperability among allied forces. His leadership and expertise are vital in facilitating effective medical support, ensuring that troops are prepared for any situation they may encounter during the exercise. As Combined Resolve brings together participants from multiple nations, Capt. Arriaga's contributions highlight the collaborative efforts in enhancing operational effectiveness and soldier welfare. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005978
    VIRIN: 260502-A-MQ729-9596
    Filename: DOD_111687501
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, Capt. Jose Arriaga, Company Commander, Brigade Field Maintenance Company, 215 BSB, 1st CAV Combined Resolve 26-07, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combined Resolve 26-07, Stronger Together, Train To Fight, Better In Bavaria, AFN Bavaria

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