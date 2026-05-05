1st Sergeant Ricky Canady Jr., a Medical Logistics Specialist with the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, shares insights on the critical role of medical logistics in support of military operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. With extensive experience in ensuring the timely delivery of medical supplies and equipment, 1st Sgt. Canady emphasizes the importance of maintaining readiness and interoperability among allied forces. His leadership and expertise are vital in facilitating effective medical support, ensuring that troops are prepared for any situation they may encounter during the exercise. As Combined Resolve brings together participants from multiple nations, 1st Sgt. Canady's contributions highlight the collaborative efforts in enhancing operational effectiveness and soldier welfare. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005977
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-MQ729-1946
|Filename:
|DOD_111687489
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Sgt. Ricky Canady Jr., Medical Logistics Specialist, 215 BSB, 1st CAV Combined Resolve 26-07, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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