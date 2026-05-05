U.S Air Force Maj. Courtney Slater, the Chief of Public Affairs assigned to the 178th Wing, sits down with Col. Paul Kavanaugh, commander of the 178th Operations Group, for an interview over hot wings. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scofield and Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005976
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-AG197-7378
|Filename:
|DOD_111687485
|Length:
|00:19:52
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Heat Ep. 1 with Col. Paul Kavanaugh, by SSgt Colin Simpson and Tiffany Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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