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    Saber Heat Ep. 1 with Col. Paul Kavanaugh

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    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson and Tiffany Scofield

    178th Wing

    U.S Air Force Maj. Courtney Slater, the Chief of Public Affairs assigned to the 178th Wing, sits down with Col. Paul Kavanaugh, commander of the 178th Operations Group, for an interview over hot wings. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scofield and Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005976
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-AG197-7378
    Filename: DOD_111687485
    Length: 00:19:52
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US

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    This work, Saber Heat Ep. 1 with Col. Paul Kavanaugh, by SSgt Colin Simpson and Tiffany Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    178th Wing
    Ohio Air National Gard
    Air National Guard
    US Air Force
    Department of War

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