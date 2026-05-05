Saber Heat Ep. 1 with Col. Paul Kavanaugh

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force Maj. Courtney Slater, the Chief of Public Affairs assigned to the 178th Wing, sits down with Col. Paul Kavanaugh, commander of the 178th Operations Group, for an interview over hot wings. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scofield and Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson)