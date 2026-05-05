video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, conducted by the 7th Army Training Command at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from April 9 to May 10, 2026, emphasizes combined arms interoperability with over 3,600 participants from seven nations. This recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise focuses on enhancing the readiness of rotationally deployed troops, particularly the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division, which is concluding its nine-month rotation supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia. The brigade’s participation aims to build readiness and expand interoperability, validated through training at JMRC. The 3rd Infantry Division also plays a key role as the higher command, currently deployed in Poland as the task force headquarters for Army Regional Aligned Forces. Combined Resolve integrates technical and tactical innovations to prepare for multi-domain conflict against modern near-peer adversaries, utilizing JMRC's diverse terrain to enhance warfighting skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)