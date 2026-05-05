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    Combined Resolve 26-07

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    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, conducted by the 7th Army Training Command at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from April 9 to May 10, 2026, emphasizes combined arms interoperability with over 3,600 participants from seven nations. This recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise focuses on enhancing the readiness of rotationally deployed troops, particularly the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division, which is concluding its nine-month rotation supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia. The brigade’s participation aims to build readiness and expand interoperability, validated through training at JMRC. The 3rd Infantry Division also plays a key role as the higher command, currently deployed in Poland as the task force headquarters for Army Regional Aligned Forces. Combined Resolve integrates technical and tactical innovations to prepare for multi-domain conflict against modern near-peer adversaries, utilizing JMRC's diverse terrain to enhance warfighting skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005975
    VIRIN: 260502-A-MQ729-8026
    Filename: DOD_111687481
    Length: 00:29:46
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Combined Resolve 26-07, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    AFN Bavaria
    Train To Fight
    Better In Bavaria
    Combined Resolve 26-07

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