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    Bureaucracy to Business - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Budget Rollout Video Week 1

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth details plans for the Fiscal Year 2027 DoW budget in the Pentagon in Washington D.C., May 7, 2026. This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005971
    VIRIN: 260507-D-VF045-1001
    Filename: DOD_111687367
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Bureaucracy to Business - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Budget Rollout Video Week 1, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    budget
    Pentagon
    SECWAR
    FY27
    Bureaucracy to Business

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