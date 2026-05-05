Secretary of War Pete Hegseth details plans for the Fiscal Year 2027 DoW budget in the Pentagon in Washington D.C., May 7, 2026. This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005971
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-VF045-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687367
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bureaucracy to Business - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Budget Rollout Video Week 1, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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