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    November Company Pick-Up

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2026. Recruits sit in their respective squad bays, waiting to meet their drill instructors, and hear the Senior Drill Instructor speech. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005944
    VIRIN: 260425-M-CS381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111686617
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, November Company Pick-Up, by LCpl Emily Bos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ERR, CHARLIE COMPANY, RECRUIT, CRUCIBLE, MCRDPI

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