U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2026. Recruits sit in their respective squad bays, waiting to meet their drill instructors, and hear the Senior Drill Instructor speech. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005944
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-CS381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111686617
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Pick-Up, by LCpl Emily Bos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.