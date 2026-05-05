Day 2 of Fort Sill's Best Redleg Competition meant MOS lanes for the competitors. This B-roll package includes footage from the ammunition loading point and 13F call for fires simulators.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005943
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-KP881-8700
|Filename:
|DOD_111686611
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill's Best Redleg Competition continues with MOS lanes, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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