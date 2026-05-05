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    Fort Sill's Best Redleg Competition continues with MOS lanes

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Day 2 of Fort Sill's Best Redleg Competition meant MOS lanes for the competitors. This B-roll package includes footage from the ammunition loading point and 13F call for fires simulators.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005943
    VIRIN: 260505-O-KP881-8700
    Filename: DOD_111686611
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill's Best Redleg Competition continues with MOS lanes, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BestRedleg2026
    Best Redleg 2026

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