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    21st TSC Best Squad Competition

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command completed a demanding week of events during the 2026 Best Squad Competition, held April 19–24, 2026 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. After a series of physically and mentally rigorous assessments designed to replicate the stress and complexity of large scale combat operations, one squad earned the title of 21st TSC’s Best Squad and will advance to represent the command at the upcoming U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.
    The Best Squad Competition evaluates teams on warrior tasks, battle drills, marksmanship, medical proficiency, land navigation, obstacle courses, knowledge exams, and a culminating patrol lane. The competition reinforces cohesive teamwork, disciplined initiative, and the Army’s focus on building lethal, resilient squads capable of winning in multidomain environments. Top squads from across USAREUR AF will compete for the chance to move on to the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005931
    VIRIN: 260424-A-MQ729-4547
    Filename: DOD_111686464
    Length: 00:24:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition, Top Squad, Best Squad, This Is My Squad, Better In Bavaria, AFN Bavaria

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