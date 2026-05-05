21st TSC Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command completed a demanding week of events during the 2026 Best Squad Competition, held April 19–24, 2026 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. After a series of physically and mentally rigorous assessments designed to replicate the stress and complexity of large scale combat operations, one squad earned the title of 21st TSC’s Best Squad and will advance to represent the command at the upcoming U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.

The Best Squad Competition evaluates teams on warrior tasks, battle drills, marksmanship, medical proficiency, land navigation, obstacle courses, knowledge exams, and a culminating patrol lane. The competition reinforces cohesive teamwork, disciplined initiative, and the Army’s focus on building lethal, resilient squads capable of winning in multidomain environments. Top squads from across USAREUR AF will compete for the chance to move on to the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)