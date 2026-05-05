260430-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) AFN Naples B-roll Package highlighting the 2026 Volunteer Appreciation celebration. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005927
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-EB640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111686436
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples B-Roll - NSA Naples Volunteer Appreciation Celebration, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.