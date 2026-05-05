(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples B-Roll - NSA Naples Volunteer Appreciation Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260430-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) AFN Naples B-roll Package highlighting the 2026 Volunteer Appreciation celebration. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005927
    VIRIN: 260430-N-EB640-1002
    Filename: DOD_111686436
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B-Roll - NSA Naples Volunteer Appreciation Celebration, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer Appreciation
    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video