Philippine Navy BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20), a decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, is struck by AGM-65 maverick missiles from an FA-50PH Fighting Eagle aircraft and MK-82 general purpose bombs from a Philippine Air Force Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft at a joint task force maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005926
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-HU167-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111686431
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: JTF MARSTRIKE BRoll, by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.