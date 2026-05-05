Balikatan 2026: JTF MARSTRIKE BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine Navy BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20), a decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, is struck by AGM-65 maverick missiles from an FA-50PH Fighting Eagle aircraft and MK-82 general purpose bombs from a Philippine Air Force Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft at a joint task force maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)