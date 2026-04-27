A video showcases various mission sets of the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron across the European area of responsibility, May 7, 2026. The 435th CRSS will be redesignated as the 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron May 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 06:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005924
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VY348-1863
|Filename:
|DOD_111686415
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron redesignation to 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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