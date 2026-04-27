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    435th Contingency Response Support Squadron redesignation to 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A video showcases various mission sets of the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron across the European area of responsibility, May 7, 2026. The 435th CRSS will be redesignated as the 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron May 8, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005924
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VY348-1863
    Filename: DOD_111686415
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron redesignation to 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    435th CRSS air advisors
    Ramstein Air Base
    435th TAS

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