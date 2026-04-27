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    Jolly Vihar 26

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    PAPA, HUNGARY

    04.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force's 56th Rescue Squadron, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron and 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron joined The Royal Norwegian Air Force's 339th Special Operations Squadron and the Hungarian Defense Force for exercise Jolly Vihar 26 in Papa Air Base, Hungary. This exercise enabled simulated multilateral combat search and rescue operations between the U.S., Hungarian and Norwegian teams.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005922
    VIRIN: 260427-F-SQ839-3575
    Filename: DOD_111686376
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PAPA, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Jolly Vihar 26, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JV26, Jolly Vihar, HH-60, TACP, 31FW, 56RQS, 56RGS

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