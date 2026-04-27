The U.S. Air Force's 56th Rescue Squadron, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron and 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron joined The Royal Norwegian Air Force's 339th Special Operations Squadron and the Hungarian Defense Force for exercise Jolly Vihar 26 in Papa Air Base, Hungary. This exercise enabled simulated multilateral combat search and rescue operations between the U.S., Hungarian and Norwegian teams.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 06:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005922
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-SQ839-3575
|Filename:
|DOD_111686376
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jolly Vihar 26, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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