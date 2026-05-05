Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conducts Week 3 Leader Validation Exercise at Pabradė Training Area

Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union participate in Week 3 of a Leader Validation Exercise alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. The training included small-unit tactics, casualty evacuation, combat medical procedures and leadership development designed to prepare participants to return to their home districts and train their battalions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005921
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-BN475-4341
|Filename:
|DOD_111686321
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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