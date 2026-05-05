Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conducts Week 3 Leader Validation Exercise at Pabradė Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union participate in Week 3 of a Leader Validation Exercise alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. The training included small-unit tactics, casualty evacuation, combat medical procedures and leadership development designed to prepare participants to return to their home districts and train their battalions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)