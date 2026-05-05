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    Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conducts Week 3 Leader Validation Exercise at Pabradė Training Area

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    LITHUANIA

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union participate in Week 3 of a Leader Validation Exercise alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. The training included small-unit tactics, casualty evacuation, combat medical procedures and leadership development designed to prepare participants to return to their home districts and train their battalions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005921
    VIRIN: 260502-A-BN475-4341
    Filename: DOD_111686321
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    Validation Exercise
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    EFDI

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