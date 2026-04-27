Operation Atlantic Resolve 2025-2026 Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers train alongside NATO Allies in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia during Operation Atlantic Resolve, 2025–2026. The video is composed of footage captured throughout the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s deployment, including field training, leader engagements, and multinational operations across the region. These efforts enhance interoperability among Allied forces, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce NATO’s collective defense along the Alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)