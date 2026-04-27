U.S. Army Soldiers train alongside NATO Allies in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia during Operation Atlantic Resolve, 2025–2026. The video is composed of footage captured throughout the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s deployment, including field training, leader engagements, and multinational operations across the region. These efforts enhance interoperability among Allied forces, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce NATO’s collective defense along the Alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005919
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-CL916-1005
|PIN:
|260424E
|Filename:
|DOD_111686261
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve 2025-2026 Highlight, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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