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    Operation Atlantic Resolve 2025-2026 Highlight

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    ESTONIA

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers train alongside NATO Allies in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia during Operation Atlantic Resolve, 2025–2026. The video is composed of footage captured throughout the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s deployment, including field training, leader engagements, and multinational operations across the region. These efforts enhance interoperability among Allied forces, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce NATO’s collective defense along the Alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005919
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-CL916-1005
    PIN: 260424E
    Filename: DOD_111686261
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve 2025-2026 Highlight, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    NATO

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