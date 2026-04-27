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    AFN Naples Video Spot - Stars and Stripes' New "Welcome to Naples" Magazine

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    260505-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2026) Video spot highlighting the upcoming "Welcome to Naples" magazine by Stars and Stripes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 05:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005918
    VIRIN: 260505-N-LD903-1001
    PIN: 100101
    Filename: DOD_111686252
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Stars and Stripes' New "Welcome to Naples" Magazine, by PO1 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    stars and stripes
    AFN Naples
    Welcome to Naples

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