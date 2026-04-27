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    B-Roll: US Army physical therapists build readiness during MEDREX in Senegal

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    ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL

    06.05.2026

    Video by Capt. Katherine Sibilla 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Armed Forces physical therapists provide patient care in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 6, 2026. This MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares military medical professionals to provide care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. and Senegalese medical teams refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource-efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large-scale combat operations.

    African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations, and global allies. Co-led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 05:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005917
    VIRIN: 260506-A-HJ939-6164
    Filename: DOD_111686250
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ZIGUINCHOR, SN

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    This work, B-Roll: US Army physical therapists build readiness during MEDREX in Senegal, by CPT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SETAFAF, StrongerTogether, MEDREXAfrica, AfricanLion

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