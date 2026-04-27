B-Roll: US Army physical therapists build readiness during MEDREX in Senegal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Armed Forces physical therapists provide patient care in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 6, 2026. This MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares military medical professionals to provide care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. and Senegalese medical teams refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource-efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large-scale combat operations.



African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations, and global allies. Co-led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)