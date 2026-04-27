Interview: Austrian Army Col. Christoph Bierbamer shares experience during African Lion 2026

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Austrian Army Col. Christoph Bierbamer, a family medicine physician, speaks about his experience participating in the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 6, 2026. Bierbamer discusses his experiences working alongside U.S. and Senegalese medical personnel, highlighting the importance of multinational cooperation and the exchange of medical knowledge in austere environments. Part of African Lion 2026 (AL26), this MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large scale combat operations.



African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)