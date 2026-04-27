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    Vision to Victory: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The exercise brought together the Wing and Italian response agencies to rehearse a coordinated response to a simulated aircraft crash and structural fire. The training strengthened interoperability and the ability to respond collectively and effectively to a major accident while preserving life and resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 04:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1005911
    VIRIN: 260507-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111686157
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Vision to Victory: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Major Accident Respone Exercise
    partnershi
    exercise
    rescue
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE

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