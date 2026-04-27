Vision to Victory: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The exercise brought together the Wing and Italian response agencies to rehearse a coordinated response to a simulated aircraft crash and structural fire. The training strengthened interoperability and the ability to respond collectively and effectively to a major accident while preserving life and resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)