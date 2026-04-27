A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The exercise brought together the Wing and Italian response agencies to rehearse a coordinated response to a simulated aircraft crash and structural fire. The training strengthened interoperability and the ability to respond collectively and effectively to a major accident while preserving life and resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 04:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005911
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111686157
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vision to Victory: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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