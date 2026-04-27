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    Balikatan 2026 Interview: U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Charles Martin

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Charles Martin, platoon commander for 2nd platoon, Charlie Company, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force –Darwin, conducts an interview about his role in maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 on Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Martin is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005909
    VIRIN: 260502-M-AV302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111686147
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: PH

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 Interview: U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Charles Martin, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, FriendsPartnersAllies, Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, MRF-D 26, BK26

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