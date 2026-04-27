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    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Sasebo Change of Command Ceremony

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.01.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    AFN Sasebo

    MAEBATA ORDNANCE FACILITY, SASEBO, Japan (May. 1st, 2026)- LCDR Morgan D. Kirkpatrick relieved CMDR Adam Baroni during a Change of Command ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's Maebata Ordnance Facility, Sasebo, Japan, May 1st, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005895
    VIRIN: 260501-N-RJ809-1001
    Filename: DOD_111685978
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Sasebo Change of Command Ceremony, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maebata Ordnance Facility
    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    Change of Command Ceremony
    NMCPAC EAD Unit Sasebo

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