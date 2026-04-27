Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Sasebo Change of Command Ceremony

MAEBATA ORDNANCE FACILITY, SASEBO, Japan (May. 1st, 2026)- LCDR Morgan D. Kirkpatrick relieved CMDR Adam Baroni during a Change of Command ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's Maebata Ordnance Facility, Sasebo, Japan, May 1st, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 01:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005895
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-RJ809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685978
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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