Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 2 Recap

Competitors from National Guard Region II complete various tasks throughout day two of the competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Organized by the West Virginia Army National Guard, the Region II competition hosts competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia over three days to determine who will advance to the National Competition in Tampa, Florida later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ayla Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 23:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005891
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-ED194-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685881
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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