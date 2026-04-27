Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 2 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from National Guard Region II complete various tasks throughout day two of the competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Organized by the West Virginia Army National Guard, the Region II competition hosts competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia over three days to determine who will advance to the National Competition in Tampa, Florida later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ayla Cameron)