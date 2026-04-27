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    Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 2 Recap

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Ayla Cameron 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors from National Guard Region II complete various tasks throughout day two of the competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Organized by the West Virginia Army National Guard, the Region II competition hosts competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia over three days to determine who will advance to the National Competition in Tampa, Florida later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ayla Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 23:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005891
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-ED194-5001
    Filename: DOD_111685881
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 2 Recap, by SPC Ayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    R2BWC26, RegionalBWC, CampDawson

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