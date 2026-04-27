Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Task Force Saber conducts multi-ship UH-60 Black Hawk flight over Luzon Strait

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over open water from Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo to Basco to conduct a routine air mission request during Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)



~Timestamps~

(00;00;00;00) Crew chief prepares for take off by climbing into the helicopter and buckling harness.

(00;00;31;23) Crew chief guides the helicopter to runway and two helicopters take off.

(00;01;12;29) Helicopters flying over land toward the ocean.

(00;01;33;25) Various shots of helicopters flying over open ocean and crew inside cabin, with their clothing being affected by the wind.

(00;02;08;55 Helicopters flying through the coasts of the islands and navigating the archipelago.

(00;03;25;46) Crew arriving, landing, and retaking off from Basco.