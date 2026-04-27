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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District Celebrates 130th Anniversary

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    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Stacy Smenos 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District celebrated its 130th anniversary during a commemorative event in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2026.
    The video highlights the district's history, engineering achievements, and ongoing missions supporting navigation, flood risk management, hydropower, environmental stewardship, and military construction throughout the Pacific Northwest.

    Established in 1896, the Seattle District has played a key role in shaping regional infrastructure and supporting national defense through engineering expertise and public service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005879
    VIRIN: 260501-O-MH093-7921
    Filename: DOD_111685386
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District Celebrates 130th Anniversary, by Stacy Smenos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PACIFIC NORTHWEST
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Seattle District
    USACE
    engineering

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