U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District Celebrates 130th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District celebrated its 130th anniversary during a commemorative event in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2026.

The video highlights the district's history, engineering achievements, and ongoing missions supporting navigation, flood risk management, hydropower, environmental stewardship, and military construction throughout the Pacific Northwest.



Established in 1896, the Seattle District has played a key role in shaping regional infrastructure and supporting national defense through engineering expertise and public service.