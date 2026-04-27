The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District celebrated its 130th anniversary during a commemorative event in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2026.
The video highlights the district's history, engineering achievements, and ongoing missions supporting navigation, flood risk management, hydropower, environmental stewardship, and military construction throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Established in 1896, the Seattle District has played a key role in shaping regional infrastructure and supporting national defense through engineering expertise and public service.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005879
|VIRIN:
|260501-O-MH093-7921
|Filename:
|DOD_111685386
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District Celebrates 130th Anniversary, by Stacy Smenos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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