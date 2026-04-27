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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Nina Cortez, Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia, Spc. Jesse Gonzales, Staff Sgt. Cory Long, Spc. Kai Servance-Smith and Sgt. Aaron Troutman

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conduct a series of events including land navigation, timed ruck marches, medical lanes, stress shoots and obstacle courses at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4-6, 2026. The competition evaluates competitors’ tactical proficiency, physical fitness and mental resilience while showcasing the Army’s warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005878
    VIRIN: 260506-A-YY901-8673
    Filename: DOD_111685250
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SPC Nina Cortez, SPC Jose Rolando Garcia, SPC Jesse Gonzales, SSG Cory Long, SPC Kai Servance-Smith and SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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