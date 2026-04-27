Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conduct a series of events including land navigation, timed ruck marches, medical lanes, stress shoots and obstacle courses at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4-6, 2026. The competition evaluates competitors’ tactical proficiency, physical fitness and mental resilience while showcasing the Army’s warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005878
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-YY901-8673
|Filename:
|DOD_111685250
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SPC Nina Cortez, SPC Jose Rolando Garcia, SPC Jesse Gonzales, SSG Cory Long, SPC Kai Servance-Smith and SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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