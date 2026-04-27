2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

The U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition winning team members, Spc. Ryan Jones, Staff Sgt. Ross Alvaro, Sgt. Keyshawn Johnson, Spc. Chad Verette and Spc. Steven Hess, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE); Sgt. James Kitchen, assigned to the National Training Center (NTC), recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Spc. Ryan Jones, assigned to MCoE, recognized as the Soldier of the Year, give remarks during the competition's closing ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005877
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-GG554-1095
|Filename:
|DOD_111685185
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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