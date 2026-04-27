2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition winning team members, Spc. Ryan Jones, Staff Sgt. Ross Alvaro, Sgt. Keyshawn Johnson, Spc. Chad Verette and Spc. Steven Hess, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE); Sgt. James Kitchen, assigned to the National Training Center (NTC), recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Spc. Ryan Jones, assigned to MCoE, recognized as the Soldier of the Year, give remarks during the competition's closing ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)