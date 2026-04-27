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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition winning team members, Spc. Ryan Jones, Staff Sgt. Ross Alvaro, Sgt. Keyshawn Johnson, Spc. Chad Verette and Spc. Steven Hess, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE); Sgt. James Kitchen, assigned to the National Training Center (NTC), recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Spc. Ryan Jones, assigned to MCoE, recognized as the Soldier of the Year, give remarks during the competition's closing ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005877
    VIRIN: 260506-A-GG554-1095
    Filename: DOD_111685185
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT POLK, US

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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