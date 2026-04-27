Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition fire M240B machine guns at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005876
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-NR779-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685131
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.