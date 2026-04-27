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    2-77FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, execute a deployment readiness exercise using an M777A2 howitzer and an M1279 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle alongside U.S. Air Force personnel supporting a C-130J Super Hercules, April 29, 2026, at Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise validates rapid deployment capabilities and ensures critical equipment can be transported efficiently to support operations across multiple environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005871
    VIRIN: 260429-A-LV856-2001
    Filename: DOD_111685003
    Length: 00:09:07
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-77FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2-77 Field Artillery Regiment
    warfighting
    M777A2 Howitzer
    C-130J Super Hercules
    artillery
    Deployment Readiness Exercises

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