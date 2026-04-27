2-77FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, execute a deployment readiness exercise using an M777A2 howitzer and an M1279 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle alongside U.S. Air Force personnel supporting a C-130J Super Hercules, April 29, 2026, at Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise validates rapid deployment capabilities and ensures critical equipment can be transported efficiently to support operations across multiple environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)