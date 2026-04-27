2-77FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, execute a deployment readiness exercise using an M777A2 howitzer and an M1279 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle alongside U.S. Air Force personnel supporting a C-130J Super Hercules, April 29, 2026, at Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise validates rapid deployment capabilities and ensures critical equipment can be transported efficiently to support operations across multiple environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005871
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-LV856-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685003
|Length:
|00:09:07
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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